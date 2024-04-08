3-bedroom home sells for $700,000 in Santa Rosa

2333 Franklin Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 2333 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,797-square-foot property, built in 1942, was sold on March 19, 2024.

The $700,000 purchase price works out to $390 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house provides an attached one-car garage. The property is set on a 7,405-square-foot lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,528-square-foot home at 2188 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Chanate Road in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,838-square-foot home was sold for $1,022,727, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,247-square-foot home on Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.