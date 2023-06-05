3-bedroom home sells for $705,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,240-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 2317 Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 16, 2023, for $705,000, or $569 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,148-square-foot home on Julio Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $553.

On Valley West Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,148-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $588.

A 1,797-square-foot home at 451 Nikki Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $401.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.