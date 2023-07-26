3-bedroom home sells for $710,000 in Cloverdale

A house located at 100 South Jefferson Street in Cloverdale has a new owner. The 1,972-square-foot property, built in 1953, was sold on July 5, 2023, for $710,000, or $360 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a double carport. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.3-acre, complete with a pool for outdoor enjoyment.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Las Colinas Drive in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 1,676-square-foot home was sold for $696,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,003-square-foot home at 229 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in June 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,263-square-foot home on Antonio Street in Cloverdale sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.