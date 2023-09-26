3-bedroom home sells for $710,000 in Santa Rosa

816 Pressley Street (Google Street View)

The historic property located at 816 Pressley Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 1, 2023 for $710,000, or $505 per square foot.

The house, built in 1928, has an interior space of 1,406 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,243-square-foot home at 735 Milton Street in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,353-square-foot home was sold for $467,500, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,284-square-foot home on Payson Way in Santa Rosa sold for $568,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

