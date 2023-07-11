3-bedroom home sells for $710,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 2591 Meda Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 26, 2023 for $710,000, or $556 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,277 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home provides an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,356 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,240-square-foot home at 2469 Meda Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $694,545, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Citrine Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,277-square-foot home was sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,723-square-foot home on Rudesill Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $435. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.