3-bedroom home sells for $720,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 2287 Malachite Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,628-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $720,000, or $442 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,484 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In April 2023, a 1,277-square-foot home on Citrine Way in Santa Rosa sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,227-square-foot home at 2018 Tokay Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $639,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Meda Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,240-square-foot home was sold for $694,545, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.