3-bedroom home sells for $725,000 in Rohnert Park

The property located at 486 Landsdown Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on June 13, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $493 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,472 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,800-square-foot home at 8572 Loretto Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Veronda Avenue in Cotati in May 2023 a 2,181-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Liman Way in Rohnert Park sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $589. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.