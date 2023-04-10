A 2,755-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2111 Bedford Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $268 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,227-square-foot home on Tokay Street in Santa Rosa sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $521.

A 1,675-square-foot home at 2405 Summercreek Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $421.

On Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,353-square-foot home was sold for $467,500, a price per square foot of $346.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.