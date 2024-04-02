3-bedroom home sells for $745,000 in Rohnert Park

7645 Melody Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,846-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 7645 Melody Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on March 11, 2024. The $745,000 purchase price works out to $404 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Marlene Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,961-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,620-square-foot home at 7827 Medallion Way in Rohnert Park sold in February 2024 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,328-square-foot home on Breen Way in Cotati sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.