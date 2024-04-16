3-bedroom home sells for $785,000 in Santa Rosa

1096 Badger Court (Google Street View)

A 1,328-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands.

The property located at 1096 Badger Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 29, 2024. The $785,000 purchase price works out to $591 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,840 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On McCloskey Court in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 1,164-square-foot home was sold for $671,000, a price per square foot of $576. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,160-square-foot home at 5212 Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $719,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,320-square-foot home on Estes Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $470. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

