3-bedroom home sells for $787,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 20 Starling Drive in Petaluma was sold on April 5, 2023 for $787,000, or $446 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,763 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 2,455-square-foot home on Allen Street in Petaluma sold for $1,465,000, a price per square foot of $597.

A 1,928-square-foot home at 1699 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $899,000, a price per square foot of $466.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.