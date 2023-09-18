3-bedroom home sells for $789,000 in Santa Rosa

1440 Ashley Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 1440 Ashley Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,492-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $789,000, or $529 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property's backyard also includes a pool.

