3-bedroom home sells for $790,000 in Rohnert Park

A 2,182-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 5134 Kolton Place in Rohnert Park was sold on July 14, 2023, for $790,000, or $362 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 3,500 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Kirby Place in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 2,342-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,342-square-foot home on Kelliann Place in Rohnert Park sold for $847,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,507-square-foot home at 1600 Kassidy Place in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

