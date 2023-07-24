3-bedroom home sells for $805,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,730-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands. The property located at 5206 Marit Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 3, 2023. The $805,000 purchase price works out to $465 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property encompasses a generous 6,969 square feet of land, featuring abundant outdoor space and a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,620-square-foot home on Beech Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $710,500, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,173-square-foot home was sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $400. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,394-square-foot home at 5515 El Encanto Circle in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.