3-bedroom home sells for $808,000 in Windsor

A spacious house located at 125 Thrushwing Avenue in Windsor has new owners. The 2,019-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on July 11, 2023, for $808,000, or $400 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,534 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 2,914-square-foot home on Anish Way in Windsor sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $309. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Yale Street in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,888-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,032-square-foot home at 6425 Apollo Place in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $905,500, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.