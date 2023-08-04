3-bedroom home sells for $825,000 in Windsor

The property located at 443 Harper Court in Windsor was sold on July 18, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $476 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 1,734 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property encompasses a generous 6,969 square feet of land.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Planetree Drive in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,864-square-foot home was sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,795-square-foot home on Flametree Circle in Windsor sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,864-square-foot home at 581 Quaking Aspen Lane in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

