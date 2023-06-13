3-bedroom home sells for $860,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 1339 Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on May 19, 2023. The $860,000 purchase price works out to $335 per square foot. The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,570 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,639-square-foot home at 2083 Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $515,250, a price per square foot of $195.

In May 2023, a 1,770-square-foot home on Carol Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $763,000, a price per square foot of $431.

On Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,386-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $335.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.