3-bedroom home sells for $870,000 in Healdsburg

730 University Street (Google Street View)

A 2,106-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 730 University Street in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 29, 2023, for $870,000, or $413 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,426-square-foot home on University Street in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,729-square-foot home at 832 Brown Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $756,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,337-square-foot home was sold for $1,216,000, a price per square foot of $909. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.