3-bedroom home sells for $885,000 in Cotati

A 2,464-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 180 West Sierra Avenue in Cotati was sold on Aug. 3, 2023, for $885,000, or $359 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 997-square-foot home at 8188 Olof Street in Cotati sold in June 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $657. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,189-square-foot home on West Sierra Avenue in Cotati sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $589. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Cypress Avenue in Cotati in May 2023 a 1,520-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.