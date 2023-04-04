3-bedroom home sells for $920,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,680-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 2555 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 7, 2023. The $920,000 purchase price works out to $548 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In February 2023, a 1,822-square-foot home on San Antonio Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $409.

A 1,594-square-foot home at 2413 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $710,000, a price per square foot of $445.

On Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,415-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $509.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.