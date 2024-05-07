3-bedroom home sells in Bodega Bay for $1.2 million

112 Duck Court (Google Street View)

A 1,688-square-foot house built in 1986 has changed hands.

The property located at 112 Duck Court in Bodega Bay was sold on April 16, 2024. The $1,238,000 purchase price works out to $733 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property's lot measures 0.5-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,496-square-foot home at 20765 Wren Court in Bodega Bay sold in October 2023 for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $761. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Heron Drive in Bodega Bay in February 2024 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $1,930,000, a price per square foot of $1,032. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,303-square-foot home on Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

