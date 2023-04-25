3-bedroom home sells in Bodega Bay for $1.3 million

The property located at 110 Poppy Court in Bodega Bay was sold on April 5, 2023. The $1,325,000 purchase price works out to $712 per square foot. The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,860 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.