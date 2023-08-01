3-bedroom home sells in Bodega Bay for $2.3 million

A spacious house located at 480 Loon Court in Bodega Bay has new owners. The 2,328-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on July 14, 2023, for $2,305,000, or $990 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property encompasses a generous 0.4-acre of land.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Swan Drive in Bodega Bay in May 2023 a 1,328-square-foot home was sold for $1,230,000, a price per square foot of $926. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,191-square-foot home on Pelican Loop in Bodega Bay sold for $2,300,000, a price per square foot of $1,050. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,303-square-foot home at 20971 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold in January 2023 for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.