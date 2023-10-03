3-bedroom home sells in Cloverdale for $570,000

529 North Jefferson Street (Google Street View)

A 1,064-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands.

The property located at 529 North Jefferson Street in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 15, 2023, for $570,000, or $536 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of tiles on the roof. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,157-square-foot home at 570 Hillside Drive in Cloverdale sold in January 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,223-square-foot home on School Street in Cloverdale sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Haehl Street in Cloverdale in August 2023 a 1,526-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.