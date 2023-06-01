3-bedroom home sells in Cotati for $711,500

A 2,016-square-foot house built in 2001 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 17 Dyquisto Way in Cotati was sold on May 11, 2023, for $711,500, or $353 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,269-square-foot home at 7847 Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504.

On Lakewood Avenue in Cotati in January 2023 a 1,312-square-foot home was sold for $474,000, a price per square foot of $361.

In March 2023, a 1,196-square-foot home on Bonnie Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $355.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.