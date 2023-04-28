3-bedroom home sells in Healdsburg for $1.1 million

A house located at 285 Alexandria Court in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,572-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on April 7, 2023, for $1,050,000, or $668 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Lupine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 2,346-square-foot home was sold for $1,446,000, a price per square foot of $616.

In March 2023, a 1,857-square-foot home on Ferrero Drive in Healdsburg sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $495.

A 2,055-square-foot home at 1081 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $535.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.