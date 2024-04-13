3-bedroom home sells in Healdsburg for $1.2 million

238 Sunnyvale Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 238 Sunnyvale Drive in Healdsburg was sold on March 22, 2024 for $1,249,000, or $706 per square foot.

The house, built in 1948, has an interior space of 1,769 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a single carport. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In July 2023, a 1,282-square-foot home on Oakleaf Avenue in Healdsburg sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $722. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Spruce Way in Healdsburg in March 2024 a 1,855-square-foot home was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,480-square-foot home at 1517 Spruce Way in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $1,252,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

