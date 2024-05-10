3-bedroom home sells in Healdsburg for $1.5 million

1024 Harold Lane (Google Street View)

A 1,384-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands.

The property located at 1024 Harold Lane in Healdsburg was sold on April 12, 2024. The $1,525,000 purchase price works out to $1,102 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. In addition to its 10,018-square-foot lot size, the property's backyard offers a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,089-square-foot home at 931 Maxwell Street in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg in March 2024 a 1,191-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.