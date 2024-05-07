3-bedroom home sells in Jenner for $1.1 million

A house located at 15000 Meyers Grade Road in Jenner has a new owner.

The 1,340-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on April 17, 2024.

The $1,075,000 purchase price works out to $802 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.0-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.