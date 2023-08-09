3-bedroom home sells in Kenwood for $1.4 million

A 2,296-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 227 Randolph Avenue in Kenwood was sold on July 21, 2023. The $1,435,000 purchase price works out to $625 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.4-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2023, a 1,075-square-foot home on Brown Avenue in Kenwood sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Misbro Way in Kenwood in January 2023 a 1,080-square-foot home was sold for $915,000, a price per square foot of $847. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,250-square-foot home at 219 Laurel Avenue in Kenwood sold in July 2023 for $830,000, a price per square foot of $664. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.