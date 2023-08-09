3-bedroom home sells in Kenwood for $830,000

The property located at 219 Laurel Avenue in Kenwood was sold on July 20, 2023. The $830,000 purchase price works out to $664 per square foot. The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,250 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a single carport. The property encompasses a generous 10,018 square feet of land.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Randolph Avenue in Kenwood in July 2023 a 2,296-square-foot home was sold for $1,435,000, a price per square foot of $625. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,075-square-foot home on Brown Avenue in Kenwood sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,080-square-foot home at 116 Misbro Way in Kenwood sold in January 2023 for $915,000, a price per square foot of $847. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

