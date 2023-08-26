3-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.2 million

A 2,041-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1220 B Street in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $1,152,000, or $564 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,779-square-foot home at 10 El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Nob Hill Terrace in Petaluma in May 2023 a 805-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $963. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 2,340-square-foot home on Haven Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.