3-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.4 million

411 E Street (Google Street View)

A 2,503-square-foot house built in 1888 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 411 E Street in Petaluma was sold on April 10, 2024. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $539 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Additionally, the house features a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,250 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On E Street in Petaluma in January 2024 a 838-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $841. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,265-square-foot home at 523 B Street in Petaluma sold in November 2023 for $1,639,000, a price per square foot of $724. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,047-square-foot home on G Street in Petaluma sold for $1,950,000, a price per square foot of $953. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.