3-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.6 million

A 2,710-square-foot house built in 2001 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 524 McNear Avenue in Petaluma was sold on June 26, 2023, for $1,624,000, or $599 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Situated on a spacious 0.3-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,967-square-foot home on Country Club Drive in Petaluma sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,353-square-foot home at 74 Rovina Lane in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

On Alexa Court in Petaluma in February 2023 a 3,368-square-foot home was sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.