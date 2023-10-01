3-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $738,500

2209 Aaron Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 2209 Aaron Court in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 18, 2023 for $738,500, or $404 per square foot.

The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,826 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Mari Lane in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,647-square-foot home was sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $302. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,626-square-foot home on Hawk Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,002-square-foot home at 1872 Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

