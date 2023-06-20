3-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $680,000

The property located at 4580 Heath Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on June 2, 2023. The $680,000 purchase price works out to $431 per square foot. The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 1,576 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,103-square-foot home at 929 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,648-square-foot home on Gillpepper Lane in Rohnert Park sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $516. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hawthorne Circle in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $433. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.