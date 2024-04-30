3-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $725,000

567 Lacrosse Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 567 Lacrosse Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 10, 2024 for $725,000, or $477 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,520 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,583 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 843 Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

