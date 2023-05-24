3-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $750,000

A 1,871-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The property located at 5732 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on May 5, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $401 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,871-square-foot home at 5754 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $885,000, a price per square foot of $473.

On Francis Circle in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,232-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $455.

In January 2023, a 2,470-square-foot home on Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.