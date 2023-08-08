3-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $751,000

A house located at 964 San Francisco Way in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,395-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on July 17, 2023, for $751,000, or $538 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The home's outer structure has tiles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,534 square feet, complete with a pool for outdoor enjoyment.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,662-square-foot home on Santa Cruz Way in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On San Bruno Court in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,584-square-foot home was sold for $612,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,091-square-foot home at 6375 San Francisco Court in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $744,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.