3-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $760,000

5445 Kaitlyn Place (Google Street View)

The property located at 5445 Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park was sold on April 18, 2024.

The $760,000 purchase price works out to $401 per square foot.

The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 1,895 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's lot measures 3,886 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,111-square-foot home at 5404 Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park sold in July 2023 for $819,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 442-square-foot home on Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $1,719. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,978-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

