3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

2422 Mendota Way (Google Street View)

A house located at 2422 Mendota Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,820-square-foot property, built in 1956, was sold on Sept. 7, 2023. The $1,059,000 purchase price works out to $582 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a garage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,673-square-foot home on Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $747. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,316-square-foot home at 2000 East Foothill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,162,500, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dowling Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,563-square-foot home was sold for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

