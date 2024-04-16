3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

378 Benicia Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,127-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 378 Benicia Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 29, 2024. The $1,065,000 purchase price works out to $501 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. Nestled on a 0.3-acre lot, this property boasts a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,967-square-foot home at 308 Breeden Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2024 for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Granada Place in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,108-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,468-square-foot home on Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $939,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

