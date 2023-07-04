3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 6256 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,281-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on June 13, 2023, for $1,050,000, or $460 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. Nestled on a generous 0.3-acre lot, the property provides abundant outdoor space including a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,350-square-foot home at 6266 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,040,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,361-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,665-square-foot home on Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.