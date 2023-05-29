3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

A 2,420-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2350 Sycamore Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 9, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $496 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,971-square-foot home on Hyland Court in Santa Rosa sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $505.

On Chanate Road in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,770-square-foot home was sold for $1,390,000, a price per square foot of $369.

A 2,853-square-foot home at 2144 Beverly Way in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $991,000, a price per square foot of $347.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.