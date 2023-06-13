3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.3 million

The spacious property located at 4711 Tee View Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 26, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 2,081 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Foxwood Place in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,514-square-foot home was sold for $1,603,000, a price per square foot of $638.

A 1,986-square-foot home at 2916 Joyce Street in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408.

In May 2023, a 2,530-square-foot home on Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $518.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.