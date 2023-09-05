3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.4 million

The spacious property located at 1933 Creekside Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 16, 2023 for $1,360,000, or $650 per square foot.

The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 2,092 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,717-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $553. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,259-square-foot home at 3542 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,188-square-foot home on Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $944,500, a price per square foot of $795. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.