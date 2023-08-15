3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $500,000

A historic house located at 615 Pine Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,356-square-foot property, built in 1918, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $500,000, or $369 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the house includes a detached garage. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,290-square-foot home at 624 Oak Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $535,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 715-square-foot home on Mill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $580. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Brown Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,121-square-foot home was sold for $523,500, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.