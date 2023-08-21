3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $564,000

A historic house located at 325 West Eighth Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,446-square-foot property, built in 1916, was sold on Aug. 1, 2023, for $564,000, or $390 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached one-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 802-square-foot home at 140 West Sixth Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $455,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Palomino Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,330-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,690-square-foot home on Jefferson Street in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.