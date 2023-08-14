3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $610,000

The property located at 928 Corby Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on July 25, 2023 for $610,000, or $477 per square foot. The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,280 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached one-car garage. Situated on a spacious 7,405-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,592-square-foot home at 825 Corby Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $345. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,209-square-foot home on Olive Street in Santa Rosa sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $339. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Corby Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,340-square-foot home was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

