3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $635,000

The property located at 5008 Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2023. The $635,000 purchase price works out to $524 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,212 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In April 2023, a 1,318-square-foot home on Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa sold for $691,000, a price per square foot of $524.

A 2,005-square-foot home at 608 Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448.

On Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,212-square-foot home was sold for $829,000, a price per square foot of $375.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.